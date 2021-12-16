Thursday, December 16, 2021
Thursday, December 16, 2021
More

    Former Disney World performer claims job left her with PTSD and an eating disorder as she reveals strict rules they had to follow, including actors being FIRED if they spoke to guests in any language but English
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A former Disney World cast member is lifting the lid on what it’s really like to work at the theme park, saying character actors can be fired for just speaking another language to guests, Your Content has learned.

    Jessica Tremmel, 32, from Florida, has been opening up about her experience working at the theme park in a series of candid TikTok videos.

    - Advertisement -

    The retired dancer, who played Cinderella’s stepmother, Lady Tremaine, went viral earlier this month when she dished about the alleged language rule.

    She claimed character actors at American Disney parks can only speak English.

    Jessica admitted that she would secretly speak Spanish and French to guests, but she would have gotten reprimanded and possibly fired if she got caught.

    In a follow up video, she explained that the only character who was allowed to speak Spanish was Elena of Avalor, Disney’s first Latina princess.

    - Advertisement -

    The actress said the language rule is meant to preserve ‘character integrity,’ but the policy doesn’t exist at the international parks.

    Jessica also alleged that her ongoing struggles with post traumatic stress disorder and body dysmorphia ‘come directly from [her] time at Disney’,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.