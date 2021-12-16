Jeff Garlin is leaving ABC’s The Goldbergs ‘immediately’ following an HR investigation into claims of inappropriate ‘verbal and physical conduct’ on set

Jeff Garlin is abruptly exiting his popular ABC sitcom series The Goldbergs following an HR investigation into claims of inappropriate ‘verbal and physical conduct’ on set, Your Content has learned.

Garlin, 59, is reportedly departing The Goldbergs in a mutual decision with Sony.

The comedian was investigated by HR for alleged inappropriate touching on set.

He appears to have only had one more day of shooting left for the season.

Garlin told Vanity Fair earlier this month that he had not been fired from the show.

He also defended himself against claims that he made inappropriate jokes on set.

Sources on set said they felt ‘demeaned and disrespected ‘ by Garlin’s language.

The star confirmed that he had been investigated for the past three years.

Garlin said his cast mates should have told him if they didn’t want to be hugged,’according to Insider.

