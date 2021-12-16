Kamala Harris unveils White House plan to replace lead pipes in the US and reduce levels in paint by using a $3 billion investment and Trump backed requirement for testing water

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new $3 billion initiative to replace led pipes and paint across the country, which is coupled with a twice-delayed Trump era rule to bolster reporting on lead exposure, Your Content has learned.

The funding will come from the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Biden team is calling on states to prioritize ‘underserved communities’

At the same time as it allows the Trump rule to take effect, the EPA will begin to develop new regulations for lead pipes and paint, to be finalized by 2024.

The new plan comes nearly eight years after the start of the Flint water crisis,’according to The White House.

