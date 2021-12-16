Thursday, December 16, 2021
Thursday, December 16, 2021
More

    Kamala Harris unveils White House plan to replace lead pipes in the US and reduce levels in paint by using a $3 billion investment and Trump backed requirement for testing water
    K

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new $3 billion initiative to replace led pipes and paint across the country, which is coupled with a twice-delayed Trump era rule to bolster reporting on lead exposure, Your Content has learned.

    The funding will come from the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.

    - Advertisement -

    The Biden team is calling on states to prioritize ‘underserved communities’

    At the same time as it allows the Trump rule to take effect, the EPA will begin to develop new regulations for lead pipes and paint, to be finalized by 2024.

    The new plan comes nearly eight years after the start of the Flint water crisis,’according to The White House.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.