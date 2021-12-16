Thursday, December 16, 2021
Thursday, December 16, 2021
More

    Man, 83, exonerated for murder of Malcolm X last month is suing New York state for $20M for ‘serious miscarriages of justice’ that saw him spend 20 years in prison
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A man who spent 20 years behind bars for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing New York state for $20 million after a judge exonerated him last month, Your Content has learned.

    Muhammad Aziz is suing the state for a ‘serious miscarriages of justice’

    - Advertisement -

    He spent 20 years in prison, from ages 26 to 46, until he was released in 1985.

    Last month, a Manhattan judge threw out his conviction based on an investigation that found the FBI and NYPD withheld evidence in the case.

    Another man, Khalil Islam who died in 2009 was also exonerated.

    His lawyers plan a $40M suit against the city if a state settlement isn’t reached,’according to CNN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.