Man, 83, exonerated for murder of Malcolm X last month is suing New York state for $20M for ‘serious miscarriages of justice’ that saw him spend 20 years in prison

A man who spent 20 years behind bars for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing New York state for $20 million after a judge exonerated him last month, Your Content has learned.

Muhammad Aziz is suing the state for a ‘serious miscarriages of justice’

- Advertisement -

He spent 20 years in prison, from ages 26 to 46, until he was released in 1985.

Last month, a Manhattan judge threw out his conviction based on an investigation that found the FBI and NYPD withheld evidence in the case.

Another man, Khalil Islam who died in 2009 was also exonerated.

His lawyers plan a $40M suit against the city if a state settlement isn’t reached,’according to CNN.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]