Thursday, December 16, 2021
    Manchin snaps after Dems blame him for killing Biden’s hopes of passing Build Back Better this year: Rebel Dem says he is victim of ‘bad rumor’ as Schumer punts president’s flagship $1.75T to next year
    By Your Content Staff
    Rebel Democratic Senator Joe Manchin snapped on Wednesday after reports his opposition to the Child Tax Credit killed Joe Biden’s hopes for the Senate to pass the president’s signature Build Back Better bill by Christmas, Your Content has learned.

    Joe Manchin snapped after reports his opposition to the Child Tax Credit killed Biden’s hopes for the Senate to pass his Build Back Better bill by Christmas.

    ‘This is bullshit. You’re bullshit,’ the West Virginia senator yelled at a reporter.

    Biden’s hope for a Build Back Better bill for Christmas appear to be dashed.

    Chuck Schumer prepared to punt the matter into the new year after failing to reach an agreement with Joe Manchin.

    Reports say the child tax credit is the real issue.

    But Manchin denying he is opposed to Child Tax Credit, which helps many West Virginia families he’s said to be worried about overall cost of Biden’s bill.

    Democratic senators getting increasingly frustrated with Manchin.

    Biden admitted his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill was not a done deal.

    ‘It’s going to be close,’ Biden said when asked if his legislation will pass by the end of the year.

    Senate wrapped up its must-pass legislation to do list on Wednesday,’according to The daily Mail.

