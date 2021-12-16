Melania puts her first NFT up for sale Former First Lady opens cryptocurrency bidding in auction for a watercolor painting of her eyes and an audio message of ‘hope’ to raise money for foster care charities

Melania Trump has joined the NFT frenzy by auctioning off a recording of her delivering a message of ‘hope’ over a watercolor painting of her eyes to raise money for foster children, Your Content has learned.

Melania Trump launched her own non fungible token (NFT) on Thursday.

The first sale is a watercolor painting of her eyes with a short audio message ‘My vision is Look forward with inspiration, strength and courage’

The auction is through cryptocurrency and has a value of around $185.

The former first lady plans to regularly release more NTFs on her website where parts of the proceeds will go to charity ,’according to Times News Network.

