Thursday, December 16, 2021
    Melania puts her first NFT up for sale Former First Lady opens cryptocurrency bidding in auction for a watercolor painting of her eyes and an audio message of 'hope' to raise money for foster care charities
    Melania Trump has joined the NFT frenzy by auctioning off a recording of her delivering a message of ‘hope’ over a watercolor painting of her eyes to raise money for foster children, Your Content has learned.

    Melania Trump launched her own non fungible token (NFT) on Thursday.

    The first sale is a watercolor painting of her eyes with a short audio message ‘My vision is Look forward with inspiration, strength and courage’

    The auction is through cryptocurrency and has a value of around $185.

    The former first lady plans to regularly release more NTFs on her website where parts of the proceeds will go to charity ,’according to Times News Network.

