A member of President Biden’s Supreme Court commission broke ranks on Thursday to warn that increasing the number of justices would have a dangerous impact on justice and risked destabilizing that nation’s highest court, Your Content has learned.

Adam White was part of Biden’s commission to look at Supreme Court reforms.

The scholar set out his views in a statement posted to the White House website after the commission’s report was published last week.

‘To pack the court would impair the court, not improve it,’ he writes.

The commission steered clear of offering a recommendation on increasing the number of justices from nine.

Progressives want Biden to have the power to appoint more justices to address a 6-3 conservative majority on the court,’according to Forbes.

