Missouri school district is ordered to pay trans student $4 million after he transitioned from female to male aged nine but was blocked from using the boys’ rest room

A Missouri school area district has been ordered to pay a transgender student $4million in a sex discrimination pay out after refusing to let him use the boys’ restrooms, Your Content has learned.

A transgender student has been awarded $4m damages for sex discrimination.

- Advertisement -

He was not allowed to use the boys’ locker rooms or restrooms at several schools.

Student filed a lawsuit against Blue Springs School District, Kansas City, in 2015.

He changed his name in 2010 and legally changed his birth certificate in 2014,’according to FOX News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]