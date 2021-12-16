Thursday, December 16, 2021
Thursday, December 16, 2021
More

    Missouri school district is ordered to pay trans student $4 million after he transitioned from female to male aged nine but was blocked from using the boys’ rest room
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Missouri school area district has been ordered to pay a transgender student $4million in a sex discrimination pay out after refusing to let him use the boys’ restrooms, Your Content has learned.

    A transgender student has been awarded $4m damages for sex discrimination.

    - Advertisement -

    He was not allowed to use the boys’ locker rooms or restrooms at several schools.

    Student filed a lawsuit against Blue Springs School District, Kansas City, in 2015.

    He changed his name in 2010 and legally changed his birth certificate in 2014,’according to FOX News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.