Thursday, December 16, 2021
    Music producer ‘Flow La Movie’, 38, his wife, 31 and four year old son are among six Americans dead after chartered Gulfstream IV private jet crash landed in the Dominican Republic and killed nine
    By Your Content Staff
    Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie died along with his wife, son and six others after their private jet crashed and burst into flames during an emergency crash landing in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Jose Angel Hernandez, better known as ‘Flow La Movie,’ was among six Americans who died when a private jet crashed in the Dominican Republic.

    Wednesday’s crash claimed the lives of Hernandez, his wife Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, 31, son Jayden Hernandez, 4, and three other passengers and three crew members on their way to Orlando, Florida.

    The American passengers were Keilyan Hernandez Pena, 21, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 18, and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva, 13.

    The three crew members were Venezuelan pilot Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, 47, Dominican co pilot Emilio Herrera, 32, and Dominican stewardess Veronica Estrella, 26.

    The jet encountered problems upon take off and attempted an emergency landing at Las Americas International Airport before bursting into flames.

    Hernandez gained international fame for producing hit urban songs in Florida and Latin America, working alongside icons like Bad Bunny and Ozuna ,’according to News Break.

