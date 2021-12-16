Nude photos cost McDonald’s ex-CEO $105 MILLION British exec Steve Easterbrook returns severance and issues groveling apology after sex pics he sent from work email to his private account proved affairs with staff

McDonald’s has clawed back more than $105 million in severance benefits from a former CEO accused of lying about inappropriate workplace relationships, Your Content has learned.
McDonald’s said Thursday it had reached a settlement with ex-CEO Easterbrook.
Easterbrook has returned equity awards and cash worth over $105 million.
Also issued groveling apology saying he failed to ‘uphold McDonald´s values’
McDonald´s fired Easterbrook in late 2019 over explicit photos he sent to worker.
He claimed there were no similar incidents but McDonald’s says he lied.
Company says he engaged in three consensual sexual relationships at work.
Investigation found dozens of nude photos of the women on his email,’according to The New York Times.
—
