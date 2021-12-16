Thursday, December 16, 2021
Thursday, December 16, 2021
More

    Nude photos cost McDonald’s ex-CEO $105 MILLION British exec Steve Easterbrook returns severance and issues groveling apology after sex pics he sent from work email to his private account proved affairs with staff
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    McDonald’s has clawed back more than $105 million in severance benefits from a former CEO accused of lying about inappropriate workplace relationships, Your Content has learned.

    McDonald’s said Thursday it had reached a settlement with ex-CEO Easterbrook.

    - Advertisement -

    Easterbrook has returned equity awards and cash worth over $105 million.

    Also issued groveling apology saying he failed to ‘uphold McDonald´s values’

    McDonald´s fired Easterbrook in late 2019 over explicit photos he sent to worker.

    He claimed there were no similar incidents but McDonald’s says he lied.

    - Advertisement -

    Company says he engaged in three consensual sexual relationships at work.

    Investigation found dozens of nude photos of the women on his email,’according to The New York Times.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.