NY Gov. Hochul will bribe families with free ski tickets in return for vaccinating their kids aged five to 11

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is offering free ski tickets to holdout parents who refuse to comply with New York City’s controversial mandate that kids aged five to 11 must be vaccinated to enter most businesses in the city, Your Content has learned.

Hochul announced a six week sweepstakes ‘Ski for Free’ Covid-19 vaccine sweepstakes for children ages five to 11 that also includes booster shot.

This comes a day after New York City began requiring all children aged over five to show proof of vaccination against COVID to enter restaurants and theaters.

The governor is offering families free tickets to state ski resorts in an effort to incentivize parents to get their young children vaccinated.

Last Friday Hochul announced that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement,’according to ABC10.

—

