Thursday, December 16, 2021
    San Francisco’s woke Mayor London Breed issues furious broadside against ‘reign of criminals who are destroying’ the city and calls for less tolerance of ‘bullsh*t’ progressive policies as she announces plan for ‘more aggressive’ policing
    By Your Content Staff
    San Francisco’s notoriously woke mayor is calling for ‘more aggressive policing’ in an effort to end ‘the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, Your Content has learned.

    Mayor London Breed launched an emergency police intervention Tuesday to curb open drug use, brazen home break-ins and other criminal behaviors.

    She argued in favor of ‘more aggressive’ policing and said San Francisco officials need to be ‘less tolerant of all the bulls*** that has destroyed our city’

    Her proposal included legislation that will provide police with real-time access to surveillance video and measures making it harder to sell stolen goods.

    Breed said it was time to end ‘the reign of criminals who are destroying our city’ and make San Francisco a place where all residents and visitors feel safe.

    The mayor also pushed for a crackdown on the city’s lenient crime policies, arguing that although San Francisco is a compassionate city, it is not weak.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the city’s brazen criminals saying the ‘attitude of lawlessness’ was ‘absolutely outrageous’

    Although the California native agreed with there was a need for change, Pelosi did not endorse the mayor’s plan,’according to DUK News.

    according to DUK News.

