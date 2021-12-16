Shocking moment son, 14, shoots robber in the FACE at his family’s Philadelphia pizza shop Suspect is in critical condition

Thursday, December 16, 2021
    Shocking moment son, 14, shoots robber in the FACE at his family's Philadelphia pizza shop
    Disturbing surveillance video shows a 14 year old Philadelphia boy pulling out a gun and shooting a robber in the face to stop him from ransacking the cash register at his family’s pizzeria, Your Content has learned.

    Robbery took place at Bold Pizza on Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

    Police say a 33 year old suspect who had just taken part in robbery of a nearby CVS walked into the pizzeria and attacked a worker.

    Surveillance video shows masked bandit reaching for the cash register and tussling with pizza shop employee.

    The 14 year old son of the owner pulls out a gun and shoots robber in the face, sending him fleeing out of the store.

    Police who arrived followed a trail of blood and found wounded criminal at SEPTA subway stop; he is now in critical condition.

    Police are still looking for suspect’s two accomplices who together took part in earlier robbery of CVS pharmacy,’according to New York Post.

