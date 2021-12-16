Thursday, December 16, 2021
Thursday, December 16, 2021
    Trump accuses NY Attorney General Letitia James of ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ and says she dropped out of governor’s race because her campaign was ‘a complete failure’ and her polling was ‘abysmal’
    By Your Content Staff
    Donald Trump accused New York attorney general Letitia James of ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in her investigation into his organization and said that she had dropped out of a run for governor due to ‘abysmal’ poll numbers, Your Content has learned.

    James wants Trump to testify in person as part of her investigation into potential tax and financial fraud inside the Trump Organization.

    She also suspended her campaign for governor last week, saying she would focus on the investigations her office is pursuing.

    ‘She conveniently fails to mention that she couldn’t garner any support and her poll numbers were abysmal,’ Trump said.

    ‘She should focus her attention on helping to resurrect the once Great State of New York where crime and poverty continue to wreak havoc,’ he added,’according to The New York Post.

