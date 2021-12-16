Thursday, December 16, 2021
    Two Hollywood ‘actors’ and a ‘director’ are arrested over the deaths of LA model Christy Giles and Mexican designer friend who were ‘drugged against their will’ then dumped outside hospitals
    Three men have been arrested over the deaths of a model and a designer in Los Angeles, Your Content has learned.

    David Pearce, Brandt Osborn and Mike Ansbach were booked on suspicion of felony offenses in the deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola.

    Giles, 24, a model, and Arzola, 26, an interior designer, were last seen alive at a warehouse party in East LA on November 13.

    Around 12 hours later, their bodies were dumped outside two different hospitals.

    Giles was pronounced dead shortly after she was found, and Arzola passed away on November 28 after lying in a coma for two weeks.

    Pearce and Ansbach were among a group who snuck into the party’s VIP section that night and ‘targeted’ the two women.

    The men acted ‘obnoxious’ and ‘crazed’, according to the women’s friend who was there that night.

    Ansbach, 47, describes himself on his Facebook page as a ‘director, DoP [director of photography], biohacker, neuroathlete’

    Osborn, 42, is a Staten Island native and actor who has had minor roles on television, according to IMDb.

    Pearce, 37, is also believed to be an actor and a producer and has been pictured posing with stars at red carpet events over the years,’according to ABC7.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

