Thursday, December 16, 2021
    US Navy warship fires laser to destroy floating target in Gulf of Aden where Iran-backed Houthi rebels have used bomb-laden drone boats to attack ships
    The US Navy announced on Wednesday that it fired a laser weapon to destroy a floating target in a Middle East waterway where Iran-back Yemen rebels have used drone boats packed with explosives to threaten ships, Your Content has learned.

    The US Navy announced on Wednesday that they fired a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Gulf of Aden.

    The test, which took place on Tuesday, used a new system called the Laser Weapon System Demonstrator from the USS Portland.

    This new system is believed to be able to counteract the drone boats carried by the Houthi rebels in Yemen which are rumored to contain bombs.

    The Portland had previously tested a laser to bring down a flying drone in 2020,’according to The Washington post.

