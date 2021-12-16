US President Joe Biden announces JFK’s daughter Caroline will be the next ambassador to Australia

Thursday, December 16, 2021
    US President Joe Biden has announced John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline will be the country’s next ambassador to Australia, Your Content has learned.

    John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline was ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 201.

    She was awarded the Japanese honour of Grand Cordon of the Rising Sun.

    Ms Kennedy was five when her father was assassinated on November 22, 1963,’according to ABC5.

