The music world has lost a bright beacon this week, Your Content has learned.

Kragen died of natural causes at age 85 at his home in Brentwood, California.

The family shared that the music manager passed on Tuesday.

The producer was best known for being the mastermind on We Are The World.

We Are The World was a hit song from the Eighties that raised $64M for Africa.

It was an unusual collaboration with many of the very top stars of the day.

Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie wrote the catchy tune about helping others.

And it went on to become a massive success and winning Grammys.

Ken also put together the event Hands Across America the following year.

That stunt got people to hold hands from New York to California in one day.

The event raised $34M for the hungry and the homeless in the United States.

Ken also worked as a personal music manager to some very big acts.

He had a hand in shaping country acts Trisha Yearwood and Kenny Rogers.

And he also worked with top disco acts the Bee Gees and Olivia Newton John ,’according to California News Time.

