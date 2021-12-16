White Chicago drug dealer, 17, is given probation for fatally STABBING boy, 15, in marijuana sale gone wrong after judge said he is ‘a bright kid with a bright future’

A Chicago high school drug dealer was given just three years probation and 100 hours community service after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of a 15 year old boy during a drug sale gone wrong, Your Content has learned.

Cook County Judge Steven Bernstein sentence a high school drug dealer, 17, to three years probation for the 2020 murder of a Elias Valdez, 15.

Valdez, an up and coming wrestler at the Glenbrook South High School, tried to take marijuana from the defendant without paying on August 5, 2020.

The two fought in the streets until the defendant stabbed Valdez multiple times.

Valdez’s family had protested for the defendant to be charged with first degree murder, but the teen instead pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

He was also sentenced to 100 hours community service and counseling sessions with his parents as the victim’s family claims he benefitted from ‘white privilege’,’according to The New York Post.

