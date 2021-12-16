Thursday, December 16, 2021
    Why have Biden cheerleaders CNN and the New York Times BOTH turned on the president Liberal outlets suggest Biden should not run again and propose lists of alternative presidential candidates
    CNN and the New York Times two of the mainstream media’s cheerleaders for the Biden administration who have pulled punches over scandals have both suggested the President should bow out of the 2024 running, Your Content has learned.

    Both CNN and the New York Times this week presented lists of the same 11 candidates who have been floated as potential 2024 presidential competitors.

    The pieces acknowledge that Biden indicated he’d run for re-election.

    But they also admit his advanced age and low poll numbers make him vulnerable.

    A new poll shows 58% of voters don’t want Biden to run for reelection in 2024.

    Only 60% of Democratic respondents want Biden to run for a second term.

    If Biden does not run, Vice President Kamala Harris is in first place to be his replacement on the ticket with 31% of voters favoring her.

    When voters were asked if Donald Trump should run in 2024, 56% said no compared to the 39% who say yes,’according to The Daily Mail.

