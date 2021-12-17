Andrew Cuomo may get to KEEP $5M in book profits AG Letitia James claims collection order is illegal after the disgraced former governor was given 30 days to turn over the money

Fallen ex New York governor Andrew Governor may get to keep his $5.1 million pandemic book money thanks to his arch nemesis, Attorney General Letitia James, Your Content has learned.

Joint Commission on Public Ethics ruled that the ex state executive had used state employees to write and promote his pandemic leadership book.

AG James was tasked by JCOPE to claw back the money made on sales of ‘American Crisis Leadership Lessons from COVID-19’

Ethics watchdog failed to follow procedures in investigating the use of government resources for Cuomo’s personal profit, attorney general said.

Cuomo called the move by JCOPE ‘illegal’ and said the maneuver was politically motivated,’according to The New York Post.

