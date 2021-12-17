At least five killed after blinding dust storm with winds topping 100 mph batters heartland from Kansas to Minnesota Extreme weather topples trucks in Colorado, fans wildfires in Oklahoma and leaves more than 300K without power

At least five people were killed by extreme weather that included a blinding dust storm with winds topping 100 mph that battered states from Kansas to Minnesota, less than a week after dozens of tornadoes left a trail of death and destruction in five state in the Mississippi Valley, Your Content has learned.

A day after a powerful storm made it’s way through the Plains and Midwest Wednesday night, five deaths have connected to the extreme weather have been confirmed.

In Olmsted County, Minnesota a 65 year old man was killed when a 40-foot tree fell outside his home.

In Iowa a truck driver was killed in an accident after high winds rolled the vehicle onto its side on southbound U.S. Highway 151 in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening, Iowa State Patrol confirmed.

In Kansas, three people were killed in two separate car crashes due to a blinding dust storm with powerful winds of 90mph that tore through half of the state.

A severe weather alert was in place for 100 million people in states throughout the Midwest and Great Plains, with the National Weather Service calling it a ‘historical weather day’

It came amid some record high temperatures, just days after dozens of powerful tornadoes swept through the area, flattening homes and businesses,’according to The Daily Advent.

