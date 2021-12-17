Friday, December 17, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
More

    Bernie Sanders blasts ‘arrogance’ of fellow Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for ‘torpedoing’ Biden’s Build Back Better bill in Congress unless things are done their way
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed the ‘arrogance’ of the two Democratic senators keeping Joe Biden’s signature social spending bill from passing, arguing that most Americans actually agree with its key tenets, Your Content has learned.

    Sanders accused Democrats Manchin and Sinema of ‘acting like Republicans’

    - Advertisement -

    Speaking with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Thursday, he slammed their ‘arrogance’

    Sanders’ comments come as Biden admits his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill may not pass this year.

    ‘We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead,’ Biden said.

    Sinema and Manchin are worried about cost and the filibuster; All Republicans are opposed,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.