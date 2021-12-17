Bernie Sanders blasts ‘arrogance’ of fellow Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for ‘torpedoing’ Biden’s Build Back Better bill in Congress unless things are done their way

Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed the ‘arrogance’ of the two Democratic senators keeping Joe Biden’s signature social spending bill from passing, arguing that most Americans actually agree with its key tenets, Your Content has learned.

Sanders accused Democrats Manchin and Sinema of ‘acting like Republicans’

Speaking with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Thursday, he slammed their ‘arrogance’

Sanders’ comments come as Biden admits his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill may not pass this year.

‘We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead,’ Biden said.

Sinema and Manchin are worried about cost and the filibuster; All Republicans are opposed,’according to The Daily Advent.

