Friday, December 17, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
More

    Car owners in San Francisco ‘are leaving their trunks OPEN to avoid having windows smashed by thieves’ as crime runs rampant Cops call development ‘unsurprising’
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Vehicle break ins in San Francisco have become so commonplace over the past year that some desperate car owners have resorted to leaving their trunks open to avoid having the windows smashed by thieves, Your Content has learned.

    San Francisco has seen 32 per cent increase in car break-ins and 25 per cent increase in auto thefts in December compared to the same time last year.

    - Advertisement -

    Car owners seeking to avoid having their windows smashed by thieves have resorted to keeping their trunks open.

    Experts are advising against this practice, saying it’s an open invitation for more crime.

    Between January 1 and November 29, there were 19,270 car break-ins reported in San Francisco, which translates into nearly 20 break ins per 1,000,’according to FOX News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.