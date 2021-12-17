Car owners in San Francisco ‘are leaving their trunks OPEN to avoid having windows smashed by thieves’ as crime runs rampant Cops call development ‘unsurprising’

Vehicle break ins in San Francisco have become so commonplace over the past year that some desperate car owners have resorted to leaving their trunks open to avoid having the windows smashed by thieves, Your Content has learned.

San Francisco has seen 32 per cent increase in car break-ins and 25 per cent increase in auto thefts in December compared to the same time last year.

- Advertisement -

Car owners seeking to avoid having their windows smashed by thieves have resorted to keeping their trunks open.

Experts are advising against this practice, saying it’s an open invitation for more crime.

Between January 1 and November 29, there were 19,270 car break-ins reported in San Francisco, which translates into nearly 20 break ins per 1,000,’according to FOX News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]