Chargers tight end Donald Parham, 24, is stretchered off the field with his arms visibly shaking after landing awkwardly on attempted TD catch and is ‘in stable condition’ following tests at the hospital

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham was in stable condition and being evaluated for a head injury after being removed on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City on Thursday night, Your Content has learned.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham, 24, had the ball in his hands following a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert on fourth and goal when he fell and hit his head on the turf.

His arms immediately jolted up towards his helmet, as his body went motionless.

Parham, 24, remained down for several minutes as the Chargers trainers attended to him.

He was later wheeled off the field in a stretcher with his arms visibly shaking as fans cheered for him.

Parham was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and was in stable condition,’according to The News Journal.

