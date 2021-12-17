Friday, December 17, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
More

    Chris Cuomo’s ‘pedophile’ CNN producer hosted sleepovers and pool parties with friends of his three young children while being investigated for sexually assaulting nine year old girl
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Chris Cuomo’s CNN producer John Griffin hosted sleepovers and pool parties with friends of his three young children while being investigated for sexually assaulting a nine year old girl, Your Content has learned.

    CT man who knew family said he couldn’t believe Griffin was allowed to walk free.

    - Advertisement -

    Griffin had been on the authorities’ radar since at least August 2020.

    They arrested mom that month who allegedly took her daughter to Griffin for sex.

    Griffin’s computers were seized in Sept. 2020 and yet he was still not arrested,’according to Texas News Today.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.