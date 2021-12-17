Chris Cuomo’s ‘pedophile’ CNN producer hosted sleepovers and pool parties with friends of his three young children while being investigated for sexually assaulting nine year old girl

Chris Cuomo’s CNN producer John Griffin hosted sleepovers and pool parties with friends of his three young children while being investigated for sexually assaulting a nine year old girl, Your Content has learned.

CT man who knew family said he couldn’t believe Griffin was allowed to walk free.

Griffin had been on the authorities’ radar since at least August 2020.

They arrested mom that month who allegedly took her daughter to Griffin for sex.

Griffin’s computers were seized in Sept. 2020 and yet he was still not arrested,’according to Texas News Today.

