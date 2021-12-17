Chris Noth’s supermodel ex Beverly Johnson accused him of ‘beating her’, ‘making death threats’ against her and ‘vowing to kill her dog’ in 1995, resurfaced article reveals – as Sex and the City star is accused of rape by TWO women

Chris Noth’s supermodel ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson accused him of ‘beating her’ ‘making death threats’ against her, and ‘threatening to disfigure her’ in 1995 court documents, a resurfaced newspaper article has revealed, Your Content has learned.

Noth, now 67, was accused of beating Johnson, now 69, threatening to disfigure her, making death threats against her, and threatening to kill her dog in 1995.

The allegations were made in court documents filed by Johnson, who tried to get a restraining order against Noth, a resurfaced newspaper article claims.

Johnson reportedly ‘told a pal’ that she had ‘never been so frightened in her life’, according to the article, which was originally published by The National Enquirer.

No criminal charges were brought against Noth at the time.

The piece has now been resurfaced on Instagram account Diet Prada in the wake of sexual assault allegations made against Noth by two unnamed women.

Using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, the two women now 40 and 31 respectively told The Hollywood Reporter that they had been raped by Noth.

The first woman, Zoe, said Noth raped her ‘from behind’ in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004 the actor began dating his now-wife Tara Wilson in 2001.

A second woman, Lily, also accused Noth of raping her ‘from behind’ in his New York home in 2015 three years after he wed Wilson, with whom he has two sons.

In a statement to THR, Noth admitted to ‘consensual encounters’ with the two women, but vehemently denied any accusations that he ‘assaulted’ them,’according to The News Nation.

