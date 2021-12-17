Friday, December 17, 2021
    Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit alleging network pushed Donald Trump’s claim that voting company rigged election
    A Delaware judge has rejected Fox News’ motion to dismiss Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit alleging the network pushed Donald Trump’s claim that the voting company rigged the 2020 presidential election, Your Content has learned.

    Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis rejected a motion by Fox News to dismiss the defamation suit brought against them by Dominion Voting Systems.

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against FOX alleging that some employees elevated false charges that Dominion had changed votes in the 2020 election.

    Davis ruled that the voting machine company had shown that ‘At this stage, it is reasonably conceivable that Dominion has a claim for defamation per se.’

    There was no widespread fraud in the election, a range of election officials across the country including Trump’s former attorney general confirmed,’according to The New York Times.

