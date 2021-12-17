Dozens of children as young as 11 are facing charges after copycat Oxford massacre threats FBI is investigating ‘school shooting TikTok challenge’ as districts across the US are on high alert

Prosecutors in Michigan are clamping down on school shooting threats in the aftermath of last month’s Oxford High School massacre by bringing criminal charges against children as young as 11 years old, Your Content has learned.

Some schools are cancelling classes Friday because of a purported TikTok trend.

The challenge allegedly tells students to call in a shooting treat to their school.

It sets a date for Friday, December 17, and some schools say they were targeted.

Meanwhile, some districts and public officials stress that no credible threat has been linked to the posts.

TikTik said in a statement it has conducted an exhaustive search and found no ‘evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok’

FBI said on Friday it is investigating the purported threat.

The scare comes less than three weeks after a school shooting in Michigan left four dead and seven injured.

Prosecutors in four Michigan counties have since filed charges against dozens of youths, some as young as 11, for making threats,’according to ABC7.

