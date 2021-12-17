Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos should spend ‘less time in the hot tub’ as Blue Origin falls behind SpaceX but admits Amazon founder has ‘reasonably good engineering aptitude’, Your Content has learned.

Elon Musk has again ratcheted up his war of words with space race foe Jeff Bezos.

Said ex-Amazon CEO doesn’t work as hard and should spend ‘less time in hot tub’

Did offer faint praise by saying Bezos has ‘reasonably good engineering aptitude’

Billionaire rivals have been locked in an ongoing feud for a number of years now,’according to The New York Post.

—

