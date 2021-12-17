Former Olympic speed skater Allison Baver has been charged with fraudulently claiming $10million in COVID relief payments and using the money to fund Elijah Wood’s Ted Bundy movie No Man of God, Your Content has learned.

Baver, 41, was a speed skater until an injury cut her career short in 2009.

In April last year, she allegedly claimed nine fake PPP loans for her company Allison Baver Entertainment.

She told banks she had payroll of more than $4million a month, but prosecutors say she had no staff.

She only annoyed her foray into entertainment in December 2020 eight months after claiming the money.

Prosecutors say she used the cash to fund Wood’s movie about serial killer Ted Bundy, No Man of God.

The film was released in August this year and Baver has promoted it on social media,’according to The Market Watch.

