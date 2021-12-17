Friday, December 17, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
More

    Ex-Olympic speed skater Allison Baver is charged with fraudulently claiming $10m in COVID PPP relief loans to fund Elijah Wood’s Ted Bundy movie No Man of God
    E

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Former Olympic speed skater Allison Baver has been charged with fraudulently claiming $10million in COVID relief payments and using the money to fund Elijah Wood’s Ted Bundy movie No Man of God, Your Content has learned.

    Baver, 41, was a speed skater until an injury cut her career short in 2009.

    - Advertisement -

    In April last year, she allegedly claimed nine fake PPP loans for her company Allison Baver Entertainment.

    She told banks she had payroll of more than $4million a month, but prosecutors say she had no staff.

    She only annoyed her foray into entertainment in December 2020 eight months after claiming the money.

    Prosecutors say she used the cash to fund Wood’s movie about serial killer Ted Bundy, No Man of God.

    - Advertisement -

    The film was released in August this year and Baver has promoted it on social media,’according to The Market Watch.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.