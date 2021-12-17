Florida man is forced off United Airlines plane for wearing red women’s underwear over his face as a mask and other passengers march off in support of him

A Florida man wearing red women’s underwear as a face mask was kicked off an airplane prior to takeoff followed by other passengers who also got off in support, Your Content has learned.
Video footage of the incident shows as staff on United Airlines confront Adam Jenne as he waited onboard for a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington.
Jenne could be seen with the underwear covering his nose and mouth.
He told the outlet that the underwear complied with TSA guidelines a federal law until at least May despite the fact that he doesn’t agree with the rule.
He added that wearing the underwear as a face mask was intended to show the absurdity of wearing a mask until the plane reaches cruising altitude.
At least two other passengers left the grounded plane in support of Jenne.
Jenne added that he had previously been asked to leave a Delta Airlines flight also for wearing underwear as a face mask ,’according to Miami News 7.
