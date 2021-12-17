Florida sheriff’s deputy, 38, faked severe COVID and told colleagues she was in a COMA but was actually working a private sector job while her co workers donated their own sick leave to make sure she’d still get paid

A Florida sheriff’s deputy is in jail after being caught faking a severe COVID illness which she claimed put her in a coma, when she was in fact working in the private sector in a different job, Your Content has learned.

Trent Kellee Freeman is accused of forging doctors notes claiming she had COVID and was in a coma.

- Advertisement -

Her colleagues at Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office donated their sick pay so she wouldn’t lose out on a paycheck.

She was in fact working the entire time at a private sector job, sheriffs’ say.

Freeman, 38, handed herself in this week and is now being held on fraud and forgery charges.

It’s unclear what her private sector job was, but she applied for it before filing the false COVID claims,’according to ABC3.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]