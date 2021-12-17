Friday, December 17, 2021
    Horrific moment Las Vegas domestic abuse suspect mows down and kills his estranged wife’s new boyfriend after he was previously bailed twice for trying to kill her
    A Las Vegas man free on bail despite several domestic abuse arrests faces murder charges after being caught on camera mowing down his estranged wife’s new boyfriend as he rode his motorcycle, Your Content has learned.

    Michael Daniels, 32, was being monitored electronically when he allegedly killed 24 year old Ryan Pollare while Pollare was on his motorcycle on November 7.

    Prosecutors now argue Daniels is a repeat offender and that keeping him in custody would’ve prevented Pollare’s death.

    Pollare is seen riding his motorcycle when Daniels’ pickup truck races down the street and intentionally slams into Pollare.

    Pollare died shortly after and Daniels, a father of two, was indicted for murder, with bail set at $2million by a local court in November.

    Daniels has several prior arrests, including multiple attempts to strangle his estranged wife,’according to News Nation.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

