‘I remember yelling, Taser Taser! Taser! and nothing happened.’ Kim Potter breaks down in tears on the witness stand as she recalls ‘chaotic’ fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

Ex-cop Kim Potter broke down and wept on the witness stand at her trial as she re-lived the moment she yelled ‘Taser! Taser! Taser!’ and shot Daunte Wright dead, Your Content has learned.

Kim Potter took the stand in her trial Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun Taser mixup.

- Advertisement -

The first defense witness today was clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Laurence Miller who explained what mechanisms were at play in Potter’s mind.

Miller told the court Potter’s fatal mistake was an ‘action error’ a recognized hazard of high-pressure jobs and situations.

Prosecutors have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges,’according to NBC News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]