Friday, December 17, 2021
    Judge overturns $4.5b sweetheart deal giving Purdue Pharma’s Sackler family civil immunity from opioid claims – opening them up to thousands of lawsuits and financial ruin
    A federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s offer for a $4.5billon settlement with thousands of plaintiffs, including individuals affected by the opioid crisis and local, state and Native governments, because of a clause which would have protected the Sackler family from litigation, Your Content has learned.

    U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon overturned a roughly $4.5 billion settlement that legally shielded members of the Sackler family on Thursday.

    The Sacklers are being accused of helping fuel the opioid crisis in the US, a decision that threatened to upend the bankruptcy restructure of Purdue Pharma.

    Shielding the Sacklers from future opioid litigation was not allowed under U.S. bankruptcy law, McMahon said in her ruling.

    Purdue Chairman Steve Miller said the company will appeal the decision.

    The Sacklers insisted on the legal shields, known as nondebtor releases, in exchange for contributing $4.5 billion toward resolving opioid litigation.

    The billionaire family threatened to walk away from the settlement absent that guaranteed legal protections,’according to The Daily Mail.

