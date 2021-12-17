Friday, December 17, 2021
    Man gets six years for using an ICE PICK to stab a retired Portland architect, 84, who gave him money for a year and tried to get him a job
    By Your Content Staff
    A homeless man will spent six years in prison for stabbing an 84 year old Portland man after the elderly man, who had given him cash and tried to get him a job for a year, refused to give him more money, Your Content has learned.

    Dalal Muhye Aldeen Sadeh, stabbed retired architect Bill Hawkins, 84, three times on a sidewalk in the Portland, Oregon, on November 23, 2020.

    Sadeh then left Hawkins, who suffered a colon puncture and had to undergo surgery, alone until first responders arrived to the scene.

    The homeless man was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault by a jury on Wednesday and was sentenced to six years in prison.

    Hawkins, who had been trying to get Sadeh to find a job and connect him with social services, said he denied him money on that fateful evening last year.

    Hawkins said he had come to realize that Sadeh did not want to change his life,’according to MSN.

