    Meet the woman charged with cleaning up NYC New NYPD chief Keechant Sewell, 49, says she’s ready to crackdown on ‘totally unacceptable’ violent crime in the Big Apple after anti police Bill de Blasio let the city rot
    By Your Content Staff
    New York City will welcome its first female police commissioner next year in Keechant Sewell, a previously unheard of police chief from Long Island who now finds herself in charge of the largest police force in America, Your Content has learned.

    Kechant Sewell, 49, will become the NYPD’s first female commissioner when she takes the role on January 1.

    She currently serves as the Chief of Detectives at the Nassau County Police Department on Long Island.

    That is a force of just 350 officers in her new role, she’ll be in charge of 35,000 officers.

    Sewell takes office at a time of escalating violence and crime in New York City that is terrifying residents.

    Shootings, muggings, murders and completely random assaults on the subway are all on the rise.

    Sewell says she’ll meet it head-on, prioritizing getting guns off the streets first and putting plain clothes cop units back on the streets.

    She hasn’t shared her position on vaccine mandates for cops, nor has Mayor-Elect Eric Adams.

    Sewell grew up in Queens as the daughter of a Carl Sewell, a Marine.

    She found a mentor in NYPD detective John Wesley Pierce who was a neighbor and surrogate grandfather.

    So far, Sewell who other cops say keeps a ‘low profile is being endorsed by the NYPD unions,’according to NewsBreak.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

