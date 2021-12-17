Moulin Rouge cancels its show with the audience already in their seats because someone in the cast or crew had COVID Broadway crisis continues as its most popular productions are forced to shut down

The Moulin Rouge was the latest Broadway musical to be cancelled due to COVID as audience members already seated for the show were abruptly told to leave on Thursday night, Your Content has learned.

The Moulin Rouge musical was cancelled on Thursday night while audience members were already in their seats due to COVID.

One of the members of the production reportedly tested positive for the virus.

The show was one of a few still going after many popular plays and musicals were cancelled this week due to surging COVID 19 cases.

Fans were left disappointed and reminded of the March 2020 shutdowns.

Cancellations around the holidays also come at a higher cost due to Broadway traditionally a surge in audience numbers,’according to The New York Post.

