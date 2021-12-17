Friday, December 17, 2021
    Real estate scion Robert Durst is pictured looking frail with a breathing tube in his new mug shot released ahead of his murder trial for missing wife Kathie as he serves life for killing his friend ‘who helped cover up his spouse’s death’
    By Your Content Staff
    Robert Durst was seen looking frail and with a breathing tube in a new mug shot released by the California Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Robert Durst, 78, was seen with a breathing tube in his newest mug shot, released by the California Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

    He was convicted in September of murdering his best friend Susan Berman.

    He was sentenced to life without parole for the 2000 murder and has since been indicted for the murder of his first wife Kathie Durst in 1982,’according to The New York Times.

