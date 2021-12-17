Friday, December 17, 2021
    Sickening moment limping bandit spray-paints SWASTIKAS on City Hall and Wall Street’s famous Charging Bull
    By Your Content Staff
    Police in New York City are hunting for a suspect who was caught on video spray painting and drawing swastikas on several landmarks, including City Hall and the world famous Charging Bull statue in Manhattan, Your Content has learned.

    NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is looking for suspect accused of drawing and spray painting swastikas all over Lower Manhattan.

    Wanted man is accused of drawing three swastikas at a construction site in broad daylight on December 3.

    On December 13, the same person was caught on video drawing swastika on a pillar outside City Hall.

    Following night, culprit was seen spray-painting swastika on Charging Bull statue on Broadway.

    He is described as a white male who appears to walk with a limp.

    Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov Kathy Hochul condemned the acts of hate fueled vandalism,’according to CNN.

