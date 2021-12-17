The glamorous Norwegian heiress who Epstein ‘cheated on’ Ghislaine with Celina Midelfart took over family cosmetics empire at 22 and her famous exes include Robbie Williams, Prince Haakon AND Donald Trump

Jeffrey Epstein was dating a glamorous blonde Norwegian heiress at the same time he was with Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the socialite’s former assistant, Your Content has learned.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s assistant Cimberly Espinosa, 55, testified in court yesterday.

Claimed Epstein cheated on Maxwell with Celina Midelfart, a Norwegian heiress.

Midelfart was the heir to her family’s cosmetics fortune and flight logs show she took at least 13 trips on Epstein’s private jet.

Dated high profile stars like Donald Trump and even Prince Haakon of Norway.

Now keeps a low-profile but attended Princess Madeline of Sweden’s wedding,’according to FlipBoard.

