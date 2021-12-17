Friday, December 17, 2021
    The slow death of Miss America Beauty Pageant is slammed for its 'terrible' production after being dropped from network TV and moving to a streaming service amid sliding ratings and elimination of swimsuit round
    Miss America 2021 has been slammed by furious viewers for its ‘terrible’ production amid sliding ratings and the elimination of a swimsuit round, Your Content has learned.

    Miss America 2021 has been slammed by viewers for its ‘terrible’ production.

    Emma Broyles, Miss Alaska, claimed the crown during Thursday night’s finale.

    But viewers hit out at the show, saying it was like watching a ‘botched rehearsal’

    It comes amid sliding ratings, hitting an all-time-low of 4.3mill people in 2018,’according to The Washington Post.

