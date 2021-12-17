The slow death of Miss America Beauty Pageant is slammed for its ‘terrible’ production after being dropped from network TV and moving to a streaming service amid sliding ratings and elimination of swimsuit round

Miss America 2021 has been slammed by furious viewers for its ‘terrible’ production amid sliding ratings and the elimination of a swimsuit round, Your Content has learned.

Emma Broyles, Miss Alaska, claimed the crown during Thursday night’s finale.

But viewers hit out at the show, saying it was like watching a ‘botched rehearsal’

It comes amid sliding ratings, hitting an all-time-low of 4.3mill people in 2018,’according to The Washington Post.

