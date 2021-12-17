‘There should be rules against this’ Starbucks worker stuns the internet with $52,000 order that required them to CLOSE the store to make more than 9,500 drinks

A Starbucks worker has the internet in an uproar after revealing a customer placed an enormous order for more than 9,500 drinks that cost over $50,000, Your Content has learned.

Esha Crosby, from California, shared a video of the enormous order to TikTok, and it quickly went viral, gaining more than 800,000 views in a matter of days.

The customer, whose identity is unknown, purchased 9,576 venti caramel Frappuccinos which totaled $52,189.20.

The colossal order quickly caused a stir online, with some people pointing out that for that price, the customer could have bought a brand new car,’according to The Daily Dot.

