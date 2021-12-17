Friday, December 17, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
More

    ‘There should be rules against this’ Starbucks worker stuns the internet with $52,000 order that required them to CLOSE the store to make more than 9,500 drinks
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Starbucks worker has the internet in an uproar after revealing a customer placed an enormous order for more than 9,500 drinks that cost over $50,000, Your Content has learned.

    Esha Crosby, from California, shared a video of the enormous order to TikTok, and it quickly went viral, gaining more than 800,000 views in a matter of days.

    - Advertisement -

    The customer, whose identity is unknown, purchased 9,576 venti caramel Frappuccinos which totaled $52,189.20.

    The colossal order quickly caused a stir online, with some people pointing out that for that price, the customer could have bought a brand new car,’according to The Daily Dot.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.