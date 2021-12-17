‘This is a lie’ Alec Baldwin DENIES that he requested a larger Colt gun before the fatal shooting on Rust set hours after sheriff issued warrant for his iPhone to search his texts and photos

Alec Baldwin has denied that he requested a larger Colt gun before the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in a tweet today, sent after Sante Fe sheriffs in New Mexico issued a search warrant for his iPhone, Your Content has learned.

Baldwin shot and killed Halyna Hutchins, a 42 year old cinematographer, on the set of Rust on October 21.

Baldwin, 63, was holding a gun that he says went off without him pulling the trigger and wounded her.

On Thursday a judge in Santa Fe approved a search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, after a request from Detective Alexandria Hancock.

Hancock said that her team asked Baldwin for his phone, but he and his lawyers said that they required a warrant before handing it over.

Hancock, in the warrant, said she wants ‘to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins’

She has requested from the judge, and been granted, access to Baldwin’s texts, call records, contacts, photos, videos and geolocation data.

Baldwin told ABC News on December 2 that he doesn’t feel responsible, and that someone else is to blame but he wouldn’t say who.

Baldwin insists he thought the gun was empty, as did others on the set, when it was handed to him,’according to The New York Post.

