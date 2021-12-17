Friday, December 17, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
More

    Two California men are slapped with hate crime charges ‘after drunkenly vandalizing BLM mural’
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two California men will be tried for hate crimes after allegedly defacing a Black Lives Matter mural painted on a Santa Cruz street by performing burnouts on it, Your Content has learned.

    Brandon Bochat, 20, and Hagan Warner, 19, charged with felony vandalism and reckless driving under the enhancement of a hate crime.

    - Advertisement -

    Pair are accused of defacing Black Lives Matter in Santa Cruz, California, in July.

    Friends were performing burnouts on the mural, leaving black tire marks.

    Bochat and Warner denied being motivated by racism; Warner’s lawyer said his antics were fueled by alcohol and ‘stupidity’,’according to The California News Time.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.