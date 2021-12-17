Two California men are slapped with hate crime charges ‘after drunkenly vandalizing BLM mural’

Two California men will be tried for hate crimes after allegedly defacing a Black Lives Matter mural painted on a Santa Cruz street by performing burnouts on it, Your Content has learned.

Brandon Bochat, 20, and Hagan Warner, 19, charged with felony vandalism and reckless driving under the enhancement of a hate crime.

Pair are accused of defacing Black Lives Matter in Santa Cruz, California, in July.

Friends were performing burnouts on the mural, leaving black tire marks.

Bochat and Warner denied being motivated by racism; Warner’s lawyer said his antics were fueled by alcohol and ‘stupidity’,’according to The California News Time.

