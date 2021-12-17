Friday, December 17, 2021
    Urban Meyer’s daughter lashes out at his ‘enemies’ after he was fired by the Jaguars during disastrous season and fallout from video where he was seen groping blonde woman at bar: ‘I think you just released the kraken in me’
    The daughter of fired Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is lashing out at her father’s perceived enemies following the 57-year-old’s dismissal and a string of embarrassing media reports, including a viral video of him fondling a young blonde woman at an Ohio bar in October, Your Content has learned.

    Gigi Meyer, a 28 year old fitness instructor, wrote on Instagram ‘The enemy wants us to crumble & crawl into a hole You just released the kraken in me’

    The first-year NFL coach was fired this week after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo said he was kicked by Meyer while stretching during training camp.

    In October, Meyer skipped a team flight out of Cincinnati, telling the Jaguars he wanted to go to Columbus to visit his grandchildren with his wife, Shelley.

    A night later, Meyer was recorded grinding against a young woman at a bar.

    Meyer was also accused of belittling assistant coaches and fighting with players ,’according to FOX News.

