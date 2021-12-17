Friday, December 17, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
More

    Utah State University police chief resigns after telling male football players Mormon women may have sex with them then lie and claim they were raped because they feel guilty
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Utah State University police chief has resigned after a recording came to light of him telling football players that some religious women may say sex was not consensual because they regret it, Your Content has learned.

    Chief Earl Morris told a group of football players stepped down on Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    He was recorded telling the players that Mormon women may have sex with them out of wedlock, then regret it and claim it was rape.

    He said he and his officers then have a hard time investigating and proving the claims of the female accusers.

    ‘Oftentimes it’s easier to say, “No, no, no, that wasn’t consensual,’ he said.

    The recording was also referred to in a lawsuit by a female student from the school.

    - Advertisement -

    The comments were slammed as ‘reprehensible’,’according to The Newser.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.