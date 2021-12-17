Utah State University police chief resigns after telling male football players Mormon women may have sex with them then lie and claim they were raped because they feel guilty

The Utah State University police chief has resigned after a recording came to light of him telling football players that some religious women may say sex was not consensual because they regret it, Your Content has learned.

Chief Earl Morris told a group of football players stepped down on Thursday.

He was recorded telling the players that Mormon women may have sex with them out of wedlock, then regret it and claim it was rape.

He said he and his officers then have a hard time investigating and proving the claims of the female accusers.

‘Oftentimes it’s easier to say, “No, no, no, that wasn’t consensual,’ he said.

The recording was also referred to in a lawsuit by a female student from the school.

The comments were slammed as ‘reprehensible’,’according to The Newser.

