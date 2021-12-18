Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Alabama judge, 44, is removed from the bench after she called a black colleague an ‘Uncle Tom’, labeled another co-worker a ‘fat b****’ and told one employee she was a ‘heifer’
    A black Alabama judge has been removed from the bench after reportedly referring to colleagues as ‘Uncle Tom,’ ‘fat b****’ and a ‘heifer,’ according to a complaint, Your Content has learned.

    Nakita Blocton, 44, was removed from the bench after a nine-judge panel found she had ‘a pattern of abuse’

    She name called two judges and two employees, although the specific term she used on the second employee was not revealed, according to complaint.

    She referred to one judge as ‘Uncle Tom’ and another a ‘fat b****’

    She called an employee a ‘heifer’

    The other judges and employees were unnamed.

    She also made her employees work ‘excessive’ hours to ‘intimidate’ them and made them turn over cellphones and private logins after the complaint was filed,’according to LAW & CRIME.

