Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Amazon driver in Illinois was told she'd be axed for not finishing deliveries during tornado warning 80 minutes before twister leveled warehouse and killed six workers
    By Your Content Staff
    An Amazon delivery driver was told she would be fired if she did not finish her deliveries during the deadly tornado that hammered Illinois and killed six workers at its distribution center, Your Content has learned.

    Amazon delivery driver was told she would be fired if she did not finish her deliveries during the deadly tornado in Illinois last week.

    The driver’s boss threatened that returning to the base would ‘ultimately end with you not having a job come tomorrow morning’

    The tornado touched down about 80 minutes later on December 10.

    It struck one of the company’s warehouses killing six workers in Edwardsville, Illinois about 30 miles from the unnamed delivery driver.

    Amazon and the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the driver’s situation and the six deaths,’according to BBC.

